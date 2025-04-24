Traffic to be diverted via Glenshane Road to facilitate £300,000 resurfacing scheme in south Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic will be diverted from Knockloughrim onto a section of the main A6 Glenshane Road between Derry and Belfast to facilitate a £300,000 road surfacing scheme in the south Derry town.

The works are expected to commence on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The resurfacing scheme will extend approximately 930metres along the Knockloughrim Link Road and Hillhead Road from Carricknakielt Road to property No.320.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure, from A6 Glenshane Road to Broagh Road, which will be operational each day from Monday 28 April to Friday 9 May 2025.

Knockloughrim

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route for through traffic will be signed as follows: A6 Glenshane Road, A54 Magherafelt Road, A54 Main Street, A54 Moyola Road, C557 Knockloughrim Road & C557 Hillhead Road.

Roads Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Knockloughrim area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 9.