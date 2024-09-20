Traffic & Travel: Apprentice Boys and Young Loyalists Flute Band to march in Derry and Tyrone this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists in Derry and Castlederg have been advised of expected disruption due to parades being held on Saturday, September 21.

Up to 200 participants are expected to march through the Waterside and cityside at the Apprentice Boys Mitchelburne Parent Club parade on Saturday.

Police have advised that the parade will commence at 11am in Rossdowney Park, Waterside and make its way along Dungiven Road and Rossdowney Road, towards Bond Street where there will be a pause before the parade heads to Craigavon Bridge towards The Diamond.

The parade, which will also feature the Pride Of The Orange And Blue Flute Band and the Sgt Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band, will finish in Society Street in Derry city centre at around 12.00pm.

A previous parade by the Michelburne Parent Club of the Apprentice Boys of Derry makes it's way up Carlisle Road. INLS3913-119KM

Diversions will be in place during the parade.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you aren't attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

The full outward route as listed by the Parades Commission is as follows: Rossdowney Park, Dungiven Road, Rossdowney Road, Lincoln Court, Rossdowney Road, Clooney Estate, Shearwater Way, Lapwing Way, Rouslton Avenue, Bonds Street (pause 5mins), Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, Diamond, Bishop Street, Palace Lane, Society Street.

Meanwhile in Tyrone, motorists are advised to expect disruption in Castlederg on Saturday due to another planned parade, with diversions will be in place in the town centre between 8.30pm and 11.00pm.

Apprentice Boys taking part in a previous annual parade by the Mitchelburne Parent Club. INLS3814-142KM

Around 60 bands with 1,500 participants and 1,000 supporters are expected at the Young Loyalists Flute Band parade through the town.

The outward route will be: Albert Street Car Park, Lower Strabane Road, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street, John Street, High Street, Young Crescent, Upper Strabane Road, The Diamond, Lower Main Street, McCay Court, and Albert Street Car Park.