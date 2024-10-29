Traffic & travel: Road closure confirmed for major resurfacing scheme for part of Derry - Strabane stretch of A5

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £260,000 road improvement scheme will commence on the A5 Victoria Road between Derry and Strabane.

The scheme, which will begin on Tuesday 5 November 2024, is part of a £1million package of measures to improve safety on the existing A5.

The resurfacing works will extend from north of the junction with Ash Avenue for a distance of 400 metres and is designed to “deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of this road”, the Department for Infrastructure has stated.

Minister O’Dowd said: “While work is ongoing to progress the upgrade of the A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme I have been clear that I am committed to doing what I can to improve safety on the existing road.

"I have allocated just over £1million this year for a package of measures and this £260,000 scheme for the A5 Victoria Road is part of the improvement works being delivered.”

There will be a lane closure on the A5 Victoria Road, between Ash Avenue and Grangefoyle Road between the hours of 9:30am to 4:30pm. This phase of works runs from Tuesday 5 November until Friday November 8.

The second phase will require a full road closure and will commence on Saturday November 9 through to Sunday November 10 between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm.

During the road closure a signed diversionary route will be in place. Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A5 at Strabane onto the A38 and through Lifford onto the A40 Foyle Road in Derry. South bound traffic will be diverted off at Newbuildings via the B48 to Donemana and onto the B49 to Artigarvan.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes being undertaken people can visit: www.trafficwatchni.com