Translink advise of bus substitution services due to part line closure on Derry line
Translink has advised that to facilitate essential engineering work on the Derry line, associated with the Cullybackey Area Renewals Project, bus substitutions are be made available.
On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, there will be a line closure between Belfast Lanyon Place to Coleraine with normal timetable services between Derry and Coleraine
On Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19 inclusively, there will be line closure between Antrim and Coleraine. Normal timetable services between Belfast and Antrim and normal timetable services between Derry and Coleraine. Bus substitutions will operate between Belfast, Lanyon Place, Yorkgate and Antrim (on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February only) Antrim and Mossley West (Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 February only); Belfast Lanyon Place, Yorkgate and Ballymena; Belfast Lanyon Place, Yorkgate and Coleraine; Antrim and Coleraine, serving Ballymena and Ballymoney
Ballymena and Cullybackey.
Bangor, Larne and Enterprise services are unaffected.
Translink is advising passengers to allow extra time for their journey and plan ahead.