Translink announces Easter holiday timetables for trains and buses
Translink has announced that holiday timetables will operate on Easter Monday and Tuesday, for those considering a day out or a short trip.
Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said: “Whether you’re planning an Easter Break, a short trip or one or two journeys, there are comfortable, hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, everyday fare offers and transport options this Easter.
“Timetables on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday will operate slightly differently to regular weekday timetables. Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday schedules, while Metro/Glider will operate holiday timetables.
“Trains will operate a Saturday timetable, with an early close on the Portrush line on Easter Monday with the last service departing 8.02pm. Special family trains, which are now available for online booking, will also be running to Portrush on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, leaving Belfast Lanyon Place at 9.50am and returning at 5.37pm.
“University and Dhu Varren train stations will be closed on both days and will be served by the Ulsterbus 140 service”.
Ian concluded: “Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using the Translink website www.translink.co.uk, by using Translink’s Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre on 02890 666630”.