Translink announces holiday timetables for early May Bank Holiday

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan said: “We are offering hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, every day fare offers, whether you’re planning a short trip or a couple of journeys over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Families travelling with us can avail of special discounts including our Family and Friends tickets which allow unlimited travel on all Translink services for up to 2 adults and four children, costing £22.00. It can be purchased from any main station or from a bus driver. iLink cards give unlimited day travel on all buses and trains across Northern Ireland. Day return fares on Goldliner and NI Railways are 1/3 off after 9.30am and special Bus Rambler tickets are available for journeys taken after 9.15am.”

David Cowan continued: “Timetables on Monday, May 2 will operate slightly differently to regular weekday timetables. NI Railways and Enterprise trains will operate a Saturday timetable, while Ulsterbus/Goldliner and Metro/Glider will work to a holiday schedule.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holiday timetables will operate on the early May Bank Holiday.

“The Belfast City Marathon is also taking place this weekend, on Sunday May 1 and we are operating early morning trains from Bangor, Coleraine, Larne Harbour and Newry to bring people into Belfast in plenty of time for the event”.