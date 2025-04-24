Translink announces timetables for May Bank Holiday

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables on the early May Bank Holiday

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables on the early May Bank Holiday, which takes place on Monday, May 5.

All buses – Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be operating to holiday or weekend timetables, and trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating a Saturday service.

Passengers are advised to check and plan their journey in advance, on Translink’s Journey Planner, website: www.Translink.co.uk or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.