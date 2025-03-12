Translink confirms Derry and Larne rail lines to close for one weekend in March for upgrade works
The transport body said the infrastructure upgrades were needed “to maintain safe and reliable services for a quality passenger experience and keep the rail network fit for the future”.
Rail substitution bus services will operate on both lines, and valid rail tickets will also be valid on the scheduled bus services.
John Glass, Translink Head of Infrastructure and Projects, said: "This work is part of our continuous improvement programme, crucial for the long-term efficiency and sustainability of the network.
“Over the weekend, our engineers will be working across multiple worksites along both lines to deliver safety enhancements, upgrades to signalling systems, ongoing track and station maintenance work, and other essential programs designed to modernise the rail network.
“Once complete these important upgrades and renewals will mean better journeys for the many passengers who travel on these busy routes.”