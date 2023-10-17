Translink Foyle Metro enhances timetables with later bus services on Friday and Saturday nights
Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager, Foyle Street Bus Station, said:
“I am delighted to announce enhancements to our timetables including additional later evening services on Friday and Saturday nights.
"The new timetable will start on Monday, October 23, with the later evening weekend services coming into effect from Friday, October 27.
“This is great news for our customers, particularly as we approach the busy Hallowe’en period, making it easy for more people to access the city and offering more convenience whether you want to travel for work or leisure purposes.
“We hope to attract even more people to make the switch away from private motoring, enjoy the benefits of zero emission bus travel and help create a better-connected cleaner and healthier future for everyone.”
Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative added: “This is great news for city centre users and the city as a whole.
"The provision of evening transport has been a talking point for a long time, and this announcement will encourage more people to travel to the city centre knowing additional services are available to transport them home.
“Translink’s new zero emissions electric bus fleet is another fantastic step forward in our efforts to become a greener and cleaner city centre. The retention of Derry~Londonderry’s Purple Flag status, which CCI manages, is another huge success for the city.”
Translink recently announced a new X212 express service along the new A6, shaving approximately 15 minutes off journey times to Belfast.
The following late-night services will operate on Friday and Saturday nights:
- 12n - New late circular route covering Carnhill, Galliagh, Clon Elagh, Culmore 2300 ex Foyle Street Buscentre
- 3n - New late circular route covering Waterside 2300 ex Foyle Street Buscentre
- 145n – Covering Eglinton, and Strathfoyle ex Foyle Street Buscentre
Other enhancements include:
- 1 – Culmore – One additional Saturday morning trip at 0900 ex Foyle Street and 0915 ex Culmore
- 2 – Nelson Drive/ Knightsbridge – one additional Monday – Friday trip at 2110 ex Foyle Street 2130 return. Saturday one additional late trip at 2050 ex Foyle Street, 2110 return.
- In addition, service 7n will run Monday – Saturday at 2305 ex Foyle Street to Nelson Drive.
- 6 – Newbuildings – two additional trips Monday – Friday 2030 and 2220 ex Foyle Street, returning at 2045 and 2235. Saturday one additional trip at 2120, returning at 2135.
- 8 – Creggan –additional trip at 2050 Monday – Friday and 2030 on a Saturday
- 9 – additional trip for Ballymagroarty via Rosemount and Glenowen at 1910 ex Foyle Street Monday to Friday
- 7n – New late circular route covering Brandywell, Creggan, Ballymagroarty and Nelson Drive Monday – Saturday ex Foyle Street Buscentre at 2237
- 10 – Ballymagroarty – service 7n will serve Ballymagroarty at 2237 ex Foyle Street Monday – Saturday
- 13 – One additional bus per hour Monday – Saturday to Clon Elagh via Shantallow and Fernabbey, with an extra evening trip. On Friday and Saturday service 12n will cover this area.
- 183 – Killea – three Saturday trips in each direction.
- 11 – Woodbrook –additional trips at 2040 ex Foyle Street Monday to Friday and at 2200 ex Foyle Street Monday – Saturday