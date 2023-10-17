Derry has become one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully zero emissions urban bus service

Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager, Foyle Street Bus Station, said:

“I am delighted to announce enhancements to our timetables including additional later evening services on Friday and Saturday nights.

"The new timetable will start on Monday, October 23, with the later evening weekend services coming into effect from Friday, October 27.

A raft of timetable enhancements on the Foyle Metro network have been announced including later circular evening services serving the city’s northern suburbs, the Waterside, and Strathfoyle and Eglinton.

“This is great news for our customers, particularly as we approach the busy Hallowe’en period, making it easy for more people to access the city and offering more convenience whether you want to travel for work or leisure purposes.

“We hope to attract even more people to make the switch away from private motoring, enjoy the benefits of zero emission bus travel and help create a better-connected cleaner and healthier future for everyone.”

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative added: “This is great news for city centre users and the city as a whole.

"The provision of evening transport has been a talking point for a long time, and this announcement will encourage more people to travel to the city centre knowing additional services are available to transport them home.

“Translink’s new zero emissions electric bus fleet is another fantastic step forward in our efforts to become a greener and cleaner city centre. The retention of Derry~Londonderry’s Purple Flag status, which CCI manages, is another huge success for the city.”

Translink recently announced a new X212 express service along the new A6, shaving approximately 15 minutes off journey times to Belfast.

The following late-night services will operate on Friday and Saturday nights:

12n - New late circular route covering Carnhill, Galliagh, Clon Elagh, Culmore 2300 ex Foyle Street Buscentre

3n - New late circular route covering Waterside 2300 ex Foyle Street Buscentre

145n – Covering Eglinton, and Strathfoyle ex Foyle Street Buscentre

Other enhancements include: