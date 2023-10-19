Translink have confirmed some rail fares are to increase following reduced public transport funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The public transport firm recognised it would come as ‘unwelcome news’ for rail users.
Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan said: “We have carefully carried out this review and worked hard to keep any increases to a minimum. Typical increases will be around 50p on a standard adult single fare.
“We understand for some, this will be unwelcome news; previously our funding levels allowed us to support these inconsistent fares across the network, however with reduced funding levels we have had to make these adjustments, given the pressures on Translink finances."
Due to reduced funding levels for public transport from Department for Infrastructure, following the NI budget allocation, Translink is taking steps to restructure its rail fares to create a standardised pricing structure across the Northern Ireland Railway’s network.
The changes will be implemented from Monday, November 6, 2023.
The new structure will see fares more closely aligned on a cost per mile basis across the network which will mean that route subsidies are consistent across the network.
Around half of adult single fares for passenger journeys will be unaffected, however, some routes/journeys have historically received higher levels of subsidy and fares have been kept lower, these will now follow a standardised pricing structure.
“We are very mindful of the need to keep public transport attractive and affordable,” said Mr. Cowan. “We will maintain a range of good value fare deals with iLink offering unlimited travel within key zones across NI.
"In addition, we have maintained the free access to our yLink card for 16–23-year-olds offering 50% discount – we are seeing rapid growth in the uptake of this card as more young people choose public transport as their preferred travel mode.”
“We urge all our passengers to check before travelling to get the best value fare deal for their journey. We will work with all our stakeholders to promote these and remain confident that bus and train travel is still competitively priced, particularly given the rising cost of fuel. It is also the heathier, smarter and cleaner travel choice for a better-connected society,” he concluded.