Tree-cutting will mean delays and diversions for people travelling from Derry & Donegal to Dublin

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:01 GMT
People travelling between Derry and Donegal and Dublin at the weekend are being advised of potential delays to their journeys as a result of planned tree-cutting near the border on Sunday.

Workers, students, people using Dublin airport or those attending gigs and concerts such as Tommy Tiernan on Saturday evening or Christy Moore on Sunday could be affected on their way to and from the North West.

The Department for Infrastructure has indicated the Monaghan Road at Augnhacloy will be closed from Moore Street between 8am and 4pm on Sunday.

Those travelling by bus or car to and from the capital will be diverted via Caledon.

The Monaghan Road at Aughnacloy will be closed to traffic on Sunday.

This, DfI have confirmed, is due to planned tree-cutting activities.

"The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes,” the Department stated.

Traffic will be diverted via Moore Street, Caledon Road, Derrycourtney Road, Main Street, Killylea Road, Friary Road, the A0003 slip road north, Irish Street, Monaghan Road and Main Street.

