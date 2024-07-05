Court

A motorist from Derry detected driving a Range Rover without insurance told police officers he had ‘only bought the vehicle one hour’ earlier, a court heard.

Stephen Armstrong (61), of Drumgesh Gardens in the Caw/Nelson Drive area of Derry, had also been driving at 93 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on March 31 this year, Antrim Magistrates’ Court was told.

A defence lawyer told the court that the speed had ‘crept up’.

He added that the defendant had been collecting a new vehicle and that insurance had not been transferred over for the journey home when he was detected in the spring.

The defendant who already had six penalty points on his licence was banned from driving for a month and was fined £300.