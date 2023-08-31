Up to 1,000 expected for republican parade in Strabane this weekend
Up to 500 participants and 500 supporters are expected to take place in parade on Saturday that has been organised by the Joseph Plunkett 1916 Society Clady/Glebe, according to a Parades Commission notification.
The PSNI have been advised participants are scheduled to assemble from 2.30pm on John Wesley Street in the town.
From there, the parade is scheduled to move off at 3pm and move onto Railway Street, into Abercorn Square, Market Street, along Main Street, Townsend Street and into Strabane Cemetery.
There is no return parade. Some delays are expected and road users should seek an alternative route, if possible. Officers will be deployed to assist with traffic.
According to the Parades Commission notification six bands will take part including the John Brady Memorial Flute Band, the Tom Clarke Memorial Band, the Kevin Lynch Memorial Band, and Sons Of Ireland, Rasharkin.