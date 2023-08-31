Up to 500 participants and 500 supporters are expected to take place in parade on Saturday that has been organised by the Joseph Plunkett 1916 Society Clady/Glebe, according to a Parades Commission notification.

The PSNI have been advised participants are scheduled to assemble from 2.30pm on John Wesley Street in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the parade is scheduled to move off at 3pm and move onto Railway Street, into Abercorn Square, Market Street, along Main Street, Townsend Street and into Strabane Cemetery.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abercorn Square, Strabane.

There is no return parade. Some delays are expected and road users should seek an alternative route, if possible. Officers will be deployed to assist with traffic.