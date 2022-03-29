UPDATE: Derry security alert - Clooney Road dual carriageway open

The operation was set in motion following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesperson said earlier this morning that the Clooney Road was closed and there was currently no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.

“Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at present.”

The Clooney Road dual carraigeway. (Google Earth)

In an update, a spokesperson said: “Our officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area following the discovery of a suspicious object.