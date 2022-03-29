UPDATE: Derry security alert - Clooney Road dual carriageway open
Police remain at the scene of security alert in the Clooney Road area of Derry this morning.
By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:22 am
The operation was set in motion following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A PSNI spokesperson said earlier this morning that the Clooney Road was closed and there was currently no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.
“Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at present.”
In an update, a spokesperson said: “Our officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area following the discovery of a suspicious object.
“The dual carriageway remains open, however, the access road into the Covid test centre is closed. We’ll keep you updated.