UPDATE: Diversions in place as Derry road remains closed following 'serious road traffic collision'
The Clooney Road between Derry and Limavady is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
Police updated travel advice on Thursday afternoon and said that, due to a ‘serious road traffic collision’ at the Clooney Road between Derry and Limavady, diversions are in place at the Ballygudden Road roundabout at Eglinton for Limavady-bound traffic and the Ballykelly Road roundabout at Limavady for Derry-bound traffic.
You can follow updates from the police online on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane/
