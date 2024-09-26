Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Clooney Road between Derry and Limavady is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

Police updated travel advice on Thursday afternoon and said that, due to a ‘serious road traffic collision’ at the Clooney Road between Derry and Limavady, diversions are in place at the Ballygudden Road roundabout at Eglinton for Limavady-bound traffic and the Ballykelly Road roundabout at Limavady for Derry-bound traffic.

You can follow updates from the police online on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane/