News you can trust since 1772

WEATHER: Yellow snow and ice warnings extended through to Friday for Derry & NW

Warnings of winter showers and a potential big freeze overnight across the north west have been issued.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:14 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yellow alerts for counties Derry, Tyrone and Donegal and other parts of Ireland have been issued by both the Met Office in the UK and Ireland’s Met Éireann.

The Met Office has advised that a band of rain, sleet and snow will bring some travel disruption for parts of Northern Ireland through Thursday and into Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for all six counties in the north, valid from 10:00am on Thursday, February 8 through to 6:00am on Friday, February 9.

Most Popular
Pigeons taking flight in snow in Guildhall Square by the Derry Walls. (Photo: Brendan McDaid)Pigeons taking flight in snow in Guildhall Square by the Derry Walls. (Photo: Brendan McDaid)
Pigeons taking flight in snow in Guildhall Square by the Derry Walls. (Photo: Brendan McDaid)

In its forecast for the region, the Met Office said people can expect today Wednesday will continue to have sunny spells but cautioned over “a few wintry showers in north, mainly coastal areas in the north.”

"Dry overnight with clear spells allowing a frost to form in places. Cloud increasing from the south and a freshening easterly wind developing later, particularly for coastal areas. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

"Thursday: A dry start to Thursday then clouding over with some rain, sleet and snow edging up from the south. Easterly winds continue to strengthen. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Éireann has issued a similar alert for Donegal as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford.

Snow lying on the roads and fields of Glentogher, Inishowen during a cold spell last month. (Brendan McDaid)Snow lying on the roads and fields of Glentogher, Inishowen during a cold spell last month. (Brendan McDaid)
Snow lying on the roads and fields of Glentogher, Inishowen during a cold spell last month. (Brendan McDaid)

It has warned of “sleet and snow leading to accumulations, most significant on higher ground”, resulting in possibly hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and ice on untreated surfaces.

It’s warning is active from 5:00am on Thursday to 8:00pm on Thursday at this stage.

Related topics:Met OfficeDerryDonegalNorthern Ireland