Young lorry driver dies after RTC on Derry to Dublin road at Omagh

Police have confirmed that the man sadly died following a road traffic collision yesterday on the A5 Beltany Road, Omagh.

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said last night: “The one-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.20am this morning, Tuesday, 16th August.

“The man who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

“The Beltany Road currently remains closed to traffic while enquiries are ongoing. Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed overnight.”

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has expressed condolences following the death of the young man.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “The community is in shock after a man in his 20s died following a vehicle crash on the Beltany Road on Tuesday.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Daniel McCrossan, the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, pictured at the A5 road previously.

“I also want to commend the emergency services who attended the scene in very tragic circumstances.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan meanwhile posted: “Many, many people have been in contact with me since the accident on the A5 yesterday morning.

“I am extremely saddened by the death of a young man in his 20s who has sadly lost his life.

“This is the third death on the A5 in a few short weeks. Omagh, Sion Mills and yesterday on the Beltany Road.

“My thoughts and prayers and that of our entire community are with his family, friends and community at this very difficult time.

“The loss of life on this road is absolutely tragic for so many families. There is a desperate need to see progress on the upgrade of this road and to see it announced urgently. I will keep pushing for the full upgrade of this road to begin.”