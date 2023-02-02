News you can trust since 1772
Trespassing scrambler riders terrorising ewes risking miscarriage of lambs

Trespassing scrambler riders have been terrorising ewes in the Sperrins risking the miscarriage of lambs, police have said.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 9:33am

The PSNI have appealed for the riders to desist.

“We've received a report of scramblers being used on land in the Plumbridge area without the farmer's permission. It's reported this is resulting in pregnant ewes becoming scared, forcing them to run and potentially miscarriage their lambs.

“We're urging people not to engage in this type of activity, and to be mindful of the potential consequences,” the PSNI stated.

The PSNI have said scrambler riders are terrorising sheep in the Sperrins.
