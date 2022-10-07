Trial of Michael Dobbins hears evidence from doctor

Michael Dobbins.

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is charged with six rapes, three sexual assaults and one count of sexual activity with someone incapable of giving consent due to a mental disorder.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 2013 and 2015.

On Friday, Dr Rachel Middleton gave evidence of examining the alleged victim on April 22, 2015.

She told the jury that the woman was accompanied by her mother during the examination.

The doctor said that she examined various parts of the woman's body and her evidence was that there was no sign of injury.

She said that as a result of this examination she 'could neither confirm nor refute that penetration occurred.'

Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney KC representing Dobbins, the doctor said that the woman's mother had told her there was no history of sexual activity.

Mr McCartney asked the doctor had she found the woman to be 'chatty and giggling throughout' and she answered yes.

The trial also heard from a police officer who had interviewed Dobbins after the allegations were made.

In the interview the defendant claimed the allegations were 'a fiction, delusional or a lie'.

He said the whole process had been extremely 'traumatic' and added that he 'never had a single complaint.'