Tributes paid to Margaret Hamilton who has died on 50th anniversary of IRA murder of late husband

The late Margaret Hamilton

Mrs. Hamilton passed away peacefully aged 78 at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, exactly 50 years to the day after Mr. Hamilton, a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) who was working for the Derry Development Commission, was shot dead by an IRA sniper at the Croppy Hill reservoir.

Kenny Donaldson, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Director of Services, stated: "50 years ago on Tuesday (December 20, 1972) Ellis Hamilton was cruelly murdered by cowardly terrorists who skulked around and shot him when he was at his most vulnerable.

"Ellis was a part-time UDR soldier but he was shot as a civilian. Whether murdered in civilian form or wearing his UDR uniform, there was never a justification for his murder.

The late George Ellis Hamilton

"No-one has been held accountable for that murder and no apology has been received.

"Ellis was just 30 years of age and left behind Margaret and their 4-year-old daughter Jacqueline. That home and family was devastated. Their life had forever changed in an instance of sectarian and ethnic motivated hate.”

Mr. Donaldson noted that both Margaret and her daughter Jacqueline were in attendance at a special service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving in Donemana Presbyterian Church earlier this month to mark the 50th anniversary of Mr. Hamilton’s murder.

“Thankfully, they were there to witness the respectful remembrance of a husband and father admired and loved by many people; past colleagues, friends, neighbours and the broader community.

"I was blessed to share a few words with Margaret that night and even with her dwindling health, there was still a twinkle in her eye, a beautiful smile and a wit in how she expressed herself.

"Margaret is one of our forgotten heroes of 'the Troubles,' one of those who never asked nor demanded anything, and she didn't allow hate or vengeance to enter her heart,” he said.

Mr. Hamilton’s murder occurred on the same day as the Annie’s Bar massacre when Charles Moore, aged 31; Charles McCafferty, aged 32; Michael McGinley, aged 37; and Frank McCarron, aged 58; were murdered by loyalist gunmen as they were watching a football march in the Top of the Hill pub.

Mr. Donaldson said: "The actions of UDA/UFF terrorists later that same day were also wrong and absolutely reprehensible, the attack on Annie's Bar which saw five civilians murdered was a heinous crime which simply brought pain and misery to further families.

"They claimed they were acting in retaliation for the murder of Ellis; they were not, they were acting on their own warped agenda."

Since Margaret's passing, daughter Jacqueline has remarked: "I'm devastated, my Mum was my world, everything I did was for her. Mum never got over Dad's murder and the loss of friends on the Claudy bombings, she waited until his 50th Anniversary to go home and be with him".

Mrs. Hamilton will be laid to rest in Upper Cumber Cemetery on Friday, December 23, following a service of thanksgiving in her late home 54 Lisdillon Road.