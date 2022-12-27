Tributes paid to playwright Jo Egan who died in Christmas Eve crash in Wicklow
Tributes have been paid to the playwright, Jo Egan, who died following a crash in Co. Wicklow on Christmas Eve.
Earlier this year, one of her works that centred on the killing of six children during the Troubles was presented to MPs at Westminster.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on December 24.
Originally from Dublin, the playwright founded a theatre company based in the north.
The Playhouse expressed shock at her death, with a spokesperson stating: “A brilliant playwright, producer and director, Jo was also a tireless campaigner and champion of community voices.
"Her gift for storytelling and her boundless compassion and kindness changed so many lives.”
A spokesperson for the Lyric Theatre said the organisation was “devastated to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan”, adding: “Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time.”
The Mac theatre stated: “Everyone at the MAC is deeply saddened about the sudden death of playwright & theatre maker Jo Egan. Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed. RIP Jo. Thoughts are with her family & friends.”
One of her most well-known works was ‘The Crack in Everything’, which focused on the killings of six children during the Troubles and was written during her time artist in residence at the Playhouse.
It told the story of Damien Harkin, an eight-year old who was killed by a British Army lorry in the Bogside, on July 24, 1971; Annette McGavigan, 14-years-old, who was fatally wounded when the British Army fired into a crowd of bystanders at a riot in the Bogside on September 6, 1971; Julie Livingstone, 14 years old, who died on May 13, 1981 from injuries sustained after she was shot by a plastic bullet fired by the British Army; Kathryn Eakin, an eight-year-old, who died in the Claudy bombings, carried out by the IRA, on July 31, 1972; Kathleen Feeney, 14 years old, who was shot and killed on November 14, 1973 when a young IRA sniper fired at a British Army checkpoint and hit Kathleen; and Henry Cunningham, 16 years old, a passenger in a van fired on by three UVF gunmen on August 9, 1973.