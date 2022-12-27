Tributes paid to playwright Jo Egan who died in Christmas Eve crash in Wicklow

Earlier this year, one of her works that centred on the killing of six children during the Troubles was presented to MPs at Westminster.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on December 24.

Originally from Dublin, the playwright founded a theatre company based in the north.

The Playhouse expressed shock at her death, with a spokesperson stating: “A brilliant playwright, producer and director, Jo was also a tireless campaigner and champion of community voices.

"Her gift for storytelling and her boundless compassion and kindness changed so many lives.”

A spokesperson for the Lyric Theatre said the organisation was “devastated to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan”, adding: “Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time.”

The Mac theatre stated: “Everyone at the MAC is deeply saddened about the sudden death of playwright & theatre maker Jo Egan. Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed. RIP Jo. Thoughts are with her family & friends.”

One of her most well-known works was ‘The Crack in Everything’, which focused on the killings of six children during the Troubles and was written during her time artist in residence at the Playhouse.

