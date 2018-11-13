Tributes to late, great jazz and showband drummer Jackie Molloy

Tributes have been pouring in for a bona fide legend of the Derry jazz and showband scene, Jackie Molloy, who will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Jackie, a virtuoso drummer with The Signetts back in the glory days of the Derry showbands who went on to become a fixture of the Irish jazz scene alongside friends and fellow local legends like Gay McIntyre and Johnny Quigley, died peacefully in Altnagelvin on Friday.

The community radio station Drive105 on which Jackie volunteered as a presenter, stated: "Drive105 would like to express our deepest sympathy to Celine and the family of Jackie Molloy. Well known local entertainer and former Drive105 presenter Jackie sadly passed away yesterday. He will be missed by everyone."

Nicole LeBond tweeted: "Nanight Grandad Derry Jazz Festival will never be the same without you Jackie. Thanks for sharing your stories about meeting Sinatra, Tom Jones & Orbison and thank you for the music. R.I.P Jack Molloy Derry Jazz Quartet."

Jackie is survived by his partner Celine, his children Lorraine, Wendy, Peter and Christopher, and his stepson Ian.

He will be buried in Altnagelvin Cemetery following a service in St. Columb's Cathedral this afternoon.