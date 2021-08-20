Hungerstriker Michael Devine remembered at IRSP event in Derry this weekend

INLA hungerstriker Mickey Devine, the last of ten republicans to die in the 1981 protest. (0704MMdevine)

Today marks 40 years since the death of Derry Hunger Striker Michael Devine.

Mr Devine, who came from the Creggan area of the city, died in Long Kesh on August 20, 1981 60 days after he joined the Hunger Strike.

In a statement posted on its social media, the IRSP said: “Michael Devine was the tenth and last of the republican prisoners to die during the 1981 prison protest.

“He was the third member of the INLA to die on hungerstrike. Nine other republican prisoners died during the hungerstrike.

“The prisoners went on hungerstrike in order to protest against the British government’s attempt to criminalise the legitimate republican struggle.

“This followed a period of four years in which the majority of republican prisoners refused to wear prison issue clothing and embarked on a no wash protest.”

The commemoration will commence from 2.30 pm on Saturday at the Rosemount Factory.