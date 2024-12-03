Don’t land yourself in hot water 📺

Amazon Prime is showing Premier League fixtures live this week.

Arsenal vs Manchester United among matches available on streaming.

However fans are being reminded not to make a potentially costly mistake.

Football fans planning to tune in to watch Premier League action on Amazon Prime this week are being reminded to avoid making a potentially costly mistake.

The streaming service will be showing all of the action from the midweek round of fixtures. It includes Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal.

But if you tune into the games without having paid the TV licence - in the UK at least - you could land yourself a massive fine. It could leave you as much as £1,000 out of pocket.

Do you need a TV licence to watch football on Amazon Prime?

A TV licence is needed to watch football live on Amazon Prime.

Usually, you don’t need to have paid the licence fee to watch shows and movies on Amazon Prime. However if you want to watch any live content, such as Premier League football, a TV licence is required.

The streaming giant only has a handful of football matches each year, so you may not have thought about the licence fee. But if you are caught watching live coverage without a TV licence you could find yourself in hot water.

How much could you get fined?

The fine for watching live TV without a licence could be as much as £1,000 - or if you live in Guernsey a maximum of £2,000.

On its website, the TV Licensing explains: “Not covered by a TV Licence? You are breaking the law if you: watch TV channels, like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, U&Dave and international channels, watch TV on pay TV services, like Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV, watch live TV on streaming services, like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video or use BBC iPlayer. This includes recording and downloading. On any device.”

