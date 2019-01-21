Two arrested by Terrorism Unit released unconditionally

Two men arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU),in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Derry have been released unconditionally.

The two men, aged 41 and 49, were arrested on Saturday following search operations conducted in Creggan and the Strand Road area as part of a probe into the robbery at Meadowbank Avenue on Tuesday last, January 15.

Police had issued an appeal for information on Tuesday within hours of the robbery taking place.

Police said at the time that a hooded male in a high visibility jacket with his face obscured by a scarf approached and stopped the van shortly before 11:00am, reached inside the vehicle and removed a holdall containing a large sum of cash before fleeing on foot in the direction of Barry Street.

A PSNI spokesman has now confirmed: “Two men aged 41 and 49 arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU), in connection with an armed robbery in Derry/Londonderry on 15 January have been released unconditionally.”