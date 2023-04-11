Two former Derry College Boys Launch AI Writing Tool

Two former pupils of St Columb's College, Oran McLaughlin and Colum Ferry, have developed a revolutionary artificial intelligence-powered tool to assist writers, students, teachers, and professionals with their work.

Recognising the needs they had in their own working lives, the Derry-based duo sought to create a tool that could address these needs.

Oran, a teacher, and Colum, a software engineer, were on a Zoom call, as is the way of the world currently, when the idea struck them. With AI becoming more prevalent in today’s society, they believed it was time for a tool that could use AI to help people complete their work faster without losing any of the quality.

Oran McLaughlin and Colum Ferry - The Founders of GrammarGuru.

As two advocates for a healthy work-life balance, Oran and Colum devised a set of features that could target certain audiences but could also be used by everyone. Their goal is to provide everyone with a tool that can help them claim back some of their free time, instead of constantly thinking or worrying about work. The tool should help people get back to focusing on what matters most. Spending time with family and friends, spending time on hobbies. It should do this by helping people complete their work faster and to a high standard.

The tool, called GrammarGuru, provides a comprehensive set of features to aid in improving existing text, getting feedback on text, and generating text to complete work. For writers, it can help combat writer's block, provide feedback on paragraphs of text, and even generate writing prompts. Students can use it to structure essays, get feedback on their work, and improve their tone, conciseness, and reading complexity. Teachers can also avail of the tool to create lesson plans, develop content for slideshow presentations, and get quick feedback on essays and assignments submitted by their students. In addition, it can help individuals spruce up their CVs to make sure they put their best foot forward when applying for jobs.

For professionals, GrammarGuru can help them proofread emails, memos, and presentations. It can also offer feedback on the tone and structure of the writing.

Overall, GrammarGuru is an invaluable tool for anyone who needs help with their writing. With its comprehensive set of features, it can provide the support required to improve writing and ensure work is of the highest quality. You can access the tool at https://grammarguru.app.