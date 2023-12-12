News you can trust since 1772

Two pedestrians injured in Derry collision: Woman arrested released on bail

Two pedestrians are being treated in hospital after they were injured in a road traffic collision in Eglinton on Monday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:23 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 09:23 GMT
One woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of road traffic collision between a car and two pedestrians in the Main Street area of Eglinton in Derry/Londonderry shortly before 10.45am on Monday, December 11.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

PSNI (file picture).PSNI (file picture).
PSNI (file picture).

“One woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury. She has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 524 of 11/12/23.”

