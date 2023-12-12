Two pedestrians injured in Derry collision: Woman arrested released on bail

Two pedestrians are being treated in hospital after they were injured in a road traffic collision in Eglinton on Monday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of road traffic collision between a car and two pedestrians in the Main Street area of Eglinton in Derry/Londonderry shortly before 10.45am on Monday, December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

PSNI (file picture).

“One woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury. She has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.