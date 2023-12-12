Two pedestrians injured in Derry collision: Woman arrested released on bail
Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of road traffic collision between a car and two pedestrians in the Main Street area of Eglinton in Derry/Londonderry shortly before 10.45am on Monday, December 11.
“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
“One woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury. She has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 524 of 11/12/23.”