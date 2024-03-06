Two taken to hospital after five vehicle collision in Derry
Two people were taken to hospital for treatment after a road traffic collision on the Buncrana Road involving several vehicles this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road traffic collision was reported just after 9am and five vehicles were involved.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the incident.
At this time, it is believed the people taken to hospital have sustained minor injuries, a spokesperson for the PSNI stated.