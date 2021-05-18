Buncrana Town Plan needed ‘asap’

Main Street, Buncrana. DER1015MC028

Inishowen’s county councillors were told at the recent online Inishowen Municipal District meeting that it is hoped the Letterkenny plan will be ‘completed by the end of summer and work on the Buncrana plan will commence thereafter.’

Councillor Nicholas Crossan said the Buncrana plan needs to be worked upon and rolled out sooner rather than later.

“Buncrana is in dire straits for housing development and we need a new plan. The plan we have for the town is outdated, as things have changed so much in the last couple of years. We need the plan for Buncrana up and running and we need it asap.”

Colr Jack Murray asked if works for the Buncrana plan could run ‘concurrently’ with those for Letterkenny.

“We need more houses and more space to build houses. Buncrana is more or less full, It’s a great place to live, but it needs to get bigger.

Councillor Rena Donaghey said there are two sites that need ‘rezoned urgently’ as she is aware of two ‘excellent’ projects that cannot move forward until there is a new plan in place.

She added how she previously asked for a ‘master plan’ for Buncrana pier, the Shore Front and Ned’s Point and asked if funding for this would be available in the Towns and Villages programme.

Killian Smith, Executive Planner, said he understood the ‘frustration’ over the plan and would convey the councillors’ comments. He confirmed both plans could not run concurrently due to resources, but told how graduate planners are being recruited to ‘assist with the process.’