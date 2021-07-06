Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan 33/1 from 100/1 for Oscar fame following IFTA win
Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan became the latest Irish actress to attract support this week to win an Oscar in the future following her IFTA success.
The 34-year-old from Galway enjoyed her breakthrough in 2018 when playing Clare Devlin, one of the main characters, in the hugely popular ‘Derry Girls.’
Then in 2019, Coughlan played Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series Bridgerton which was a huge success. Over the weekend, Nicola won the Rising Star Award at the IFTA awards.
Fans of the star requested odds a few weeks ago in relation to winning an Oscar by the end of 2025. BoyleSports chalked those chances up at a remote 100/1 but following her IFTA win those odds have plummeted into 33/1.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We all fell in love with Nicola Coughlan in the brilliant Derry Girls and following her success in Bridgerton, fans are optimistic that an Oscar is destined for the Galway girl. We chalked up the chances of Nicola landing an Academy Award by the end of 2025 at 100/1 but following her IFTA success, those odds have crumbled into 33/1 as support begins to rally behind her.”