Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan 33/1 from 100/1 for Oscar fame following IFTA win

Nicola Coughlan.

The 34-year-old from Galway enjoyed her breakthrough in 2018 when playing Clare Devlin, one of the main characters, in the hugely popular ‘Derry Girls.’

Then in 2019, Coughlan played Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series Bridgerton which was a huge success. Over the weekend, Nicola won the Rising Star Award at the IFTA awards.

Fans of the star requested odds a few weeks ago in relation to winning an Oscar by the end of 2025. BoyleSports chalked those chances up at a remote 100/1 but following her IFTA win those odds have plummeted into 33/1.