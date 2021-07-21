‘Expectation’ that Northern Ireland vaccine certification will be recognised in the South for indoor dining

Indoor dining is expected to resume in the South on Monday for those fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid 19.

The legislation underpinning these guidelines was signed by President Michael D Higgins today, Wednesday.

It is understood that a digital Covid 19 reader or app will be used by establishments to check that EU Covid 19 certificates are valid. It is also understood that paper certification will be accepted.

Residents in Northern Ireland currently do not receive the EU Covid 19 Digital Certificate following vaccination, but an app is being developed by the Department of Health and is expected to be launched shortly.

In response to a query from the Journal on whether Northern Ireland vaccine certification will be recognised in the South, a spokesperson said: “Details as described will be confirmed in the relevant regulations which are being prepared following the passing into law of the Health (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2021.” This is the Bill signed into law by President Higgins.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health in the North provided further clarification and said: “We are providing certification in line with EU / WHO specification. There is an expectation that the Republic of Ireland will be able to recognise certification issued to NI citizens.”

It is understood that vaccinated children will be able to join vaccinated adults once seated two metres away from other tables.