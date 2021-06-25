Maurice Devenney is new Chair of Derry Policing and Community Safety Partnership

Maurice Devenney

Alderman Devenney was nominated as at last night's Council meeting. He succeeds Colr. Martin Reilly and will serve as Chair of the PCSP for a 12 month period.

He said: "I am delighted that Council has endorsed my nomination to serve as Chair of the PCSP for the next year. I am fully aware of the important and valuable work that your PCSP delivers in our communities and I hope to build on this over the coming months.

"As a partnership, we will work collectively to improve the community safety of the entire district while encouraging cooperation with our policing colleagues. As an elected representative for the Sperrin DEA I have a particular interest in rural and farm safety but will also be supporting our initiatives to improve road safety and reduce the harmful effects of drug and alcohol misuse."

The Manorcunningham-native was first elected to Derry City Council in 2005 and was mayor in 2011/12.

He served as an MLA for a short period before being replaced by Gary Middleton. He resigned from the DUP in 2016 and sat on Derry City and Strabane District Council as an independent unionist before returning to the DUP fold in 2019.