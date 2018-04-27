Ulster University and Friends of Derry Walls bringing history to life at Magee

Ulster University in partnership with Friends of the Derry Walls brought history to life at Magee recently.

A pilot Live Historical Interpretation Workshop highlighted the economic and cultural value of bringing to life local monuments and cultural attractions.

Mark Wallis, Managing Director of Past Pleasures, a historical interpretation company, provided expertise and insights around the use of professional costumed interpretation.

Speaking about the event Dr Malachy Ó Néill, Provost of Magee said, “Not only can living history enhance the visitor experience and challenge perceptions around our heritage and history, it can also provide an opportunity to create new enterprises and initiatives to support our cultural sector.”

Niall McCaughan, Chairperson of the Friends of the Derry Walls, said: “As we approach the 400th anniversary of the completion of our historic City Walls, it is important that we build on the skills of local actors, both students and seasoned, in order that we can in the future provide the best visitor experience in our city.”