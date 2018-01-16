Urgent appeal for foster carers

The Western Trust’s Specialist Fostering and Recruitment Team has issued an appeal for people to consider making a lasting New Year’s Resolution this year – to open up their home and heart to a child in need.

Vanessa Nelis, Western Trust Fostering Recruitment Officer and Charlene O’Connor, Western Trust Specialist Fostering and Recruitment Team have appealed to local people to consider becoming foster parents.

In a joint statement outlining the benefits fostering can have for both children in need of a home and foster carers, they said: “We are urgently seeking to recruit a range of foster carers for the Specialist Fostering Service to meet the needs of a number of young people aged eight to 16 years old who are currently living in residential care.

“The young people currently in our care have voiced that they are longing for the opportunity to grow up in a loving and caring family, just like every other child. We are hoping you can help us achieve this for them.”

They continued: “We are looking to recruit people who are patient, understanding, compassionate and flexible and who have the time and space in their hearts and homes to care for these young people. To help you and the child in your care through your journey together we will be with you every step of the way, offering you support from a range of people who know these children very well.

“You and your child will be offered 24 hour support from a multi-disciplinary team which consists of a clinical psychologist, social workers, youth workers and experienced foster carers who have walked the path you are about to embark on.

“Could you be the person they grow to trust? Do you have the patience to help them overcome their challenges? Could you take pride in seeing them flourish?

“If you have ever considered fostering a young person and feel ready to take the next step towards becoming a foster carer for the Western Trust please don’t put it off any longer. We are eager to talk to you about how you can embark on this wonderful journey and would like to invite you to attend our information session on Monday next, January 22 at 7.30pm in Da Vinci’s Hotel, Derry.”

Anyone seeking further information is asked to contact Vanessa Nelis on 028 8283 5264 or email: Vanessa.nelis@westerntrust.hscni.net or Charlene O’Connor T: 028 71865158 or email: Charlene.oconnor@westerntrust.hscni.net