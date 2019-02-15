Vandalism resulting in injury to pets

Youths gathering to drink before smashing bottles has resulted in pets being injured along a local walkway, a local councillor has claimed.

Colr. Kevin Campbell said there had been ongoing issues at the pathway which links the Westway and Glenowen areas over recent weekends.

Commenting after speaking to one dog owner who has had to take their family’s dog to a local vet for treatment, Colr. Campbell said: “Groups of young people have been gathering there and getting involved in underage drinking.

“As the night progresses this turns into vandalism, smashing bottles and causing a general nuisance.

“I have spoken to one pet owner who had to take a dog to the vets after cutting its paws on broken glass in that area.

“The dog needed stitches resulting in a vet’s bill close to £200 by the time the treatment was finished,” claimed Colr. Campbell. “That’s not even taking into consideration the distress this caused to the dog.”

Colr. Campbell said he has seen for himself the state of the area after young people had visited and said there were fears such activity could escalate during the Spring and Summer months.

“I visited the pathway and saw broken glass ,cans and rubbish strewn all over the place,” he noted.

“It made for unpleasant walking across the pathway and problematic for anyone in a wheelchair or someone pushing a pram.

“Residents are rightly concerned as we head towards the bright nights, worrying that these activities could get worse.

“I am appeal ing to parents to make it their business to find out if their children are part of the groups hanging about the pathway at the weekend.

“Peer pressure plays a part in youngsters getting caught up in all this and a positive intervention can help reduce the problems,” maintained Colr. Campbell.