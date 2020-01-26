Vegetation removed and illegal dumping and dog fouling addressed in Derry clean-up

A ‘Reclaim Your Lane’ initiative by TRIAX has removed unwanted vegetation and addressed illegal dumping and dog fouling in back lanes in the Bogside over the past fortnight.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I welcome this initiative by TRIAX to help tackle the issue of overgrown vegetation in laneways behind people’s homes.

The same alleyway between between Limewood Street and Tyrconnell Street after the clean-up

“We all know the problems this vegetation and illegal dumping causes and it creates a breeding ground for rats.

“This is a problem that all the agencies have been battling to tackle in the Bogside over the past number of years.

“It also leaves an unsightly mess and I would echo the call that if anyone sees illegal dumping or environmental concerns that they contact the council cleansing department and ask to speak to the enforcement officer straight away.”