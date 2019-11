DUP MP Gregory Campbell has paid verbose and tongue-twisting tribute to the outgoing speaker of the British House of Commons, John Bercow.

"May I join others in expressing the hope that no circumlocutory measures will be put in place to try to restrict your perorations post your retirement, during the next stage in your career?" he asked he retiring Conservative MP on Thursday.

John Bercow and Gregory Campbell.

A new speaker of the British House of Commons is due to be selected by a secret ballot of MPs today.