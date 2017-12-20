Video: New Bateman penned film produced by Playhouse aims to discourage paramilitary enrolment

A new film written by crime writer Colin Bateman and produced by The Playhouse aims to discourage the recruitment of young people by republican and loyalist paramilitaries.

The film, ‘Recruited’, has been created following a reported increase in paramilitary activity in both Derry and Belfast.

As recently as October the Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin, for example, said all dissident groups have sworn in new members this year, from people who were toddlers at the time of the Good Friday Agreement to ex-Provos.

The film was launched on Monday night (December 18) at The Playhouse. It was attended by young people from Ballymagoarty & Hazelbank Community Partnership, St Mary’s Youth Club, Enagh Youth Forum and the Quaker Cottage Belfast.

“The arts provide a platform to explore complex social and political issues”, the film’s Producer Elaine Forde said.

“’Recruited’ has enabled youth workers, young people, police and others members of the justice system to have a frank and honest conversation.”

The film was produced by Elaine Forde from The Playhouse, directed by Declan Keeney from Island Hill Productions, filmed by Chis Byrne from Pillarpix Media, and features a whole host of local acting talent.

The film is available via YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkHgvB8JhIw&feature=youtu.be