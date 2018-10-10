Video: Robot Wars star Angela Scanlon wowed by Derry delights

Star of Robot Wars and The One Show Angela Scanlon and her father, Phelim, were wowed by the hospitality on offer in Derry during a recent road trip to the city as guests of Tourism Ireland.

A new online film starring the TV and radio presenter has been newly unveiled by the tourism agency.

It’s part of a series of four short films created by Tourism Ireland and The Daily Telegraph to highlight driving holidays.

The online videos are called “On the road with Angela Scanlon”.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Our promotion with The Daily Telegraph and Angela Scanlon is specifically designed to encourage GB travellers to come and discover Northern Ireland by car.

"Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region. We are continuing to promote Northern Ireland, encouraging prospective GB visitors to come and uncover incredible hidden gems, stunning scenery and fascinating history.”

They’re hosted on the Telegraph website and are being promoted via online advertising as well as on the social platforms of both The Daily Telegraph and Tourism Ireland, including Facebook and Twitter, and will be seen by around 123,000 viewers.

In the film, viewers see Angela and Phelim drive along the Causeway Coastal Route, from Belfast to Derry, stopping first at the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Next comes the dramatic setting of Dunluce Castle; “look at that for a view”, says Angela. They take a walking tour of Derry and finish at Finn Lough Resort in Co Fermanagh - “a destination worthy of a detour”, according to Angela.