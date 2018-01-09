Video: Sinn Féin reiterates Martin McGuinness' equality pledge in presence of late republican leader's family at Free Derry corner

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion told supporters the party would remain faithful to Martin McGuinness' pledge - issued upon his resignation a year ago today - that there would be 'no return to the status quo' at Stormont.

She made the comments at a rally at Free Derry corner, where the party have erected a billboard bearing the late republican leader's commitment, which has since become a key Sinn Féin condition for a return to power-sharing.

Billboard.

Mrs. McCallion was joined by members of Mr. McGuinness' family and local political representatives and activists at the launch on Tuesday.