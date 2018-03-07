Vigilance urged in wake of oil thefts

People living in the Galliagh area have been asked to secure their oil tanks after a spate of home-heating fuel thefts during the recent cold snap.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney urged vigilance following reported oil thefts in the Glencaw and Cashelhill Park area of the city.

Colr. Tierney said anyone without a lock on their oil tank should contact him at the Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood’s constituency office in the Northside Shopping Centre where he can organise assistance.

Speaking after the reported thefts, Colr. Tierney said: “I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police.

“If anyone has an oil tank without a lock or needs further advice on security, I would advise them to get in touch with me in Colum Eastwood’s office.

“We can arrange a visit by a local tea who will offer assistance.”