Vital life-saving equipment removed from beauty spot
Vital life-saving equipment has been removed from a popular beauty spot near Donemana with the PSNI appealing for common sense.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 5:34 pm
Strabane Police said they received a report of a life-ring being taken from Moorlough, Donemana, between Wednesday, February 2, and Saturday, February 5.
"These are a vital piece of life-saving equipment and should not be removed unless for an emergency. Please contact police if you have seen anyone removing these life rings or tampering with them.
"It has kindly been replaced by Community Search and Rescue but at a substantial cost," the PSNI said.