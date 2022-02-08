Vital life-saving equipment removed from beauty spot

Vital life-saving equipment has been removed from a popular beauty spot near Donemana with the PSNI appealing for common sense.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 5:34 pm
A life-ring taken from Moorlough has been replaced at substantial cost.

Strabane Police said they received a report of a life-ring being taken from Moorlough, Donemana, between Wednesday, February 2, and Saturday, February 5.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"These are a vital piece of life-saving equipment and should not be removed unless for an emergency. Please contact police if you have seen anyone removing these life rings or tampering with them.

"It has kindly been replaced by Community Search and Rescue but at a substantial cost," the PSNI said.