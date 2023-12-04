An ancient settlement that was home to a monastry from the sixth century AD, the city of Derry / Londonderry has a long and fabled history.

Many may think they know all the city has to offer, but a dander with accountant turned walking tour guide, David Douglas, will quickly reveal just how much hidden history the city has waiting to be discovered.

Those joining David on one his ‘Derrie Danders Walking and Audio tours’ will experience an original, authentic, historically accurate and politically neutral tour of the Walled City.

“I was born and raised in this city and my family are here, this city is a big part of me and I love sharing all the interesting things I have found out about its history with those who join me on my tours.

David Douglas. Picture: Discover NI

“Working on these walking tour fills me with immense pride and satisfaction. It is my passion project. Names are important in this part of the world and when I discovered that this place was spelt Derrie at the time of the plantation, Derrie Danders felt like the perfect fit — it even shares my initials.

“I’ve had a 30+ year career as an accountant and have travelled extensively across Europe but its hard to find the words to describe how it makes you feel when you’re showing people, something they may not have seen, or been aware of, before.”

Derrie Danders — part of Discover Northern Ireland’s Embrace a Giant Spirit collection — aims to provide informative and entertaining, politically neutral but historically accurate walking tours of the city.

A range of set tours are available but David also offers bespoke, private tours that seek to give people exactly what they want.

David with a tour group. Picture: Discover NI

“My newest set tour is the Real Derry Girls History Walking Tour,” explains David. “It focuses on the real Derry Girls, our local women who have achieved great things in politics, music and literature and of course, our factory girls and our modern community workers.

”I love doing the research for these tours but the interaction with people really is the special part. When even local people tell you they learned something new about their home city it really does make your day.

“That’s why the small private tours are so enjoyable. I see it like guests being out for a walk with a friend from the city - me.”

David is perfectly placed to comment on Northern Ireland’s bourgeoning tourism sector at a time when Tourism NI is actively seeking more people to join the industry.

David with a tour group

The tourism body is continuing its campaign called ‘Make It Here’ encouraging more people to make a career in tourism and hospitality.