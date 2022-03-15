Watch and listen - last lorry full of Foyle Aid for Ukraine leaves Derry

The lorry provided by B-Fast will be driven to a destination in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border.

Seeing the lorry off, UUP alderman Ryan McCready, whose appeal has attracted support from all across Derry, posted on Facebook: “We wish you a safe journey B-Fast Parcels Ltd - thanks to Sean and his team, a huge thank you to the pupils and staff from Lumen Christi College, Derry, Philip McKinney for their generous donations.”

He has also been full of praise for Lisneal College student, Aaron Doherty who helped out for two weekends in a row, as well as many others who donated or helped in any way.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant amount of aid was collected at the YMCA in Drumahoe - one of a number of venues in the NW gathering donations to support people in the war torn country.

Such was the response across the NW that yesterday, Ryan McCready’s council colleague Darren Guy posted: “NO MORE DONATIONS -️Please do not take anymore donations to the Londonderry YMCA. Sorry folks but we are unable to take anymore donations for the Ukranian Appeal. The last trailer has been filled and both lorries will be leaving in the morning.”

Last week, Alderman McCready posted a video on social media showing that the donations carried by the first lorry had arrived safely in Poland.

He posted on facebook from Korczowa-Krakovets: “Foyle Aid - Donations arrive safety. D A Miller & Sons Transport Ltd has successfully transported the donations to the border.

“Donations now heading towards Liviv and then onward to Kyiv. Big thanks to every single one of you who have donated, been a collection point, Londonderry YMCA Collection centre, CFC Interiors sorting / packing, VOLUNTEERS.”

The first lorry load of aid set off from Derry the previous weekend, and Alderman McCready, who trained members of the Ukrainian army in the past, said then: “After a mammoth cross-community effort, the first lorry load of aid from Foyle YMCA left for Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. I want to thank absolutely everybody who contributed – individuals, businesses, schools and many, many others. It was a herculean effort.

The UUP councillor said he had trained and worked with so many members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and so “I found myself needing to stand up and serve again”. The plan to appeal for donations came from this.

A second lorry left on March 13, with the mayor, Graham Warke there to see it off.