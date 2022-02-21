Watch as firefighters extinguish accidental Derry blaze

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews responded to a report of a fire in Bishop Street at 1.30 am on Monday.

Two fire appliances each from the Northland, Crescent Link and Strabane Fire Stations attended the incident.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property early this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.