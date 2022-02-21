Watch as firefighters extinguish accidental Derry blaze
Firefighters from stations in Derry and Strabane successfully extinguished an accidental blaze in a commercial premises off Derry city centre in the early hours of this morning.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:20 pm
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews responded to a report of a fire in Bishop Street at 1.30 am on Monday.
Two fire appliances each from the Northland, Crescent Link and Strabane Fire Stations attended the incident.
“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property early this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
“The incident was dealt with by 04.49am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition,” a NIFRS spokesperson said.