WATCH: Train bosses release video on twitter of lorry crashing through train barrier in Roscommon

Iarnród Éireann posted the video on twitter today along with the message: “Delays to services to & from Westport, due to this incident, which occurred at Bellacagher, Roscommon this morning. We appeal to all road users to act safely at level crossings”.

Twitter users, who had by 16.30m today viewed the video more than 14,000 times, responded in shock.

But one, who identified himself as a former stationmaster, suggested that it was an all too common incident.