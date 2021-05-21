WATCH: Train bosses release video on twitter of lorry crashing through train barrier in Roscommon
Train bosses in the South have released a video of an articulated lorry smashing through a barrier that was being lowered to stop traffic and allow a train to pass.
Iarnród Éireann posted the video on twitter today along with the message: “Delays to services to & from Westport, due to this incident, which occurred at Bellacagher, Roscommon this morning. We appeal to all road users to act safely at level crossings”.
Twitter users, who had by 16.30m today viewed the video more than 14,000 times, responded in shock.
But one, who identified himself as a former stationmaster, suggested that it was an all too common incident.
@KenHarp35576228 posted: “As a stationmaster, I stood countless times with ropes and flags whilst engineers replaced barriers knocked down by road users. It causes train delays as the rail signals are locked to red when there’s no barrier and drivers have to be talked past them.”