WATCH: Translink Goldliner bus stuck on notoriously steep Derry road removed by crane
A Translink Goldliner Xpress bus became the latest in a long line of vehicles to become stuck at the bottom of Fountain Hill in Derry.
It is understood the large coach had been travelling down the steep Waterside road when it ran into difficulties at the junction with Spencer Road at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.
A crane had to be deployed to remove the large vehicle, which brought traffic to a standstill for a time on Thursday.
The coach is the latest in a long list of HGVs, buses and other large vehicles to experience the same issue while travelling along this route.
