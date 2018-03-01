Weather alert: Further warnings issued for north west

Further weather warnings of more snow showers and treacherous road conditions have been issued for the north west as the current cold snap carries on into the start of March.

Schools across Inishowen are now closed until Monday after Met Eireann upgraded its first ever red snow and ice warning to include the entire Republic, with people being urged not to make unnecessary journeys until the alert ends.

Inishowen-based Northwest Busways confirmed that its services from Carndonagh to Derry and Letterkenny will not run today as a result of the weather.

Donegal Weather Channel meanwhile has advised that Inishowen could be in for more snow showers this morning as a result of “streamers coming in from the north coast”.

In Derry and Limavady meanwhile, a Yellow alert for snow and ice remains in place with temperatures set to stay at zero Celsius or below for the remainder of today and into tomorrow.

The main road network has been gritted overnight but warnings have been issued over compacted snow making driving conditions dangerous on other routes.

City of Derry Airport has confirmed this morning that it remains open, but has advised that disruption to flights is expected across Northern Ireland and the UK today as a result of adverse weather condition.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for updates.

Flight information can be found at: www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

The Met Office has said that raw easterly winds will continue to blow in across the north today, bringing further snow showers, but outbreaks are expected to be most frequent in more southern parts.

Tomorrow (Friday) is expected to bring mostly dry weather with plenty of weak sunshine, the Met Office said, with a few isolated snow showers being blown in by strong to gale easterly winds, while temperatures will lift slightly.

Translink meanwhile have said that due to the Red Alert weather warning in place in the Republic, they are anticipating disruption to cross-border services today and tomorrow (Friday).

A spokesperson said: “Met Eireann’s weather warning is scheduled to remain in place until at least noon on Friday and further disruption to services is possible.

“We continue to liaise with the relevant authorities and monitor the weather situation.

“All our up to date travel information is available on our Journey Planner, our website www.translink.co.uk, Twitter account @Translink_NI and via our contact centre 028 90 666630”.

Here’s hoping there’s more than a grain of truth to the old saying that ‘March comes in like a lion, goes out like a lamb’ this year....