Costa del Derry: Met Éireann forecasting temperatures to hit 29°C in NW on warmest day of the year
It will feel more like the southern coast of Spain that the north west of Ireland with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and zero chance of any downpours raining on the parade. In fact the north west looks set to have the best of the weather anywhere in Ireland today.
Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures will reach 29°C by early afternoon on Friday, and remain warm through to this evening and into tonight.
The pleasant weather will extend into tomorrow, Saturday, but it won;t be quite as warm with temperatures peaking at 23°C for Derry and similar for Donegal and a bit more cloud around.
Alas, all good things must come to an end and at this stage it looks like the rain will be back on Sunday as temperatures fall back to a high of 16°C, so make the most of it while it lasts.
And if you are heading off to the coast of Donegal today just be mindful that the Donegal Rally is on this weekend so some routes may be restricted and drive with caution.
In its forecast for Ulster for today, Met Éireann states: “Warm and sunny with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.
"Solar UV Index high on Friday and Saturday.
"Tonight: Mostly dry and clear with some isolated showers possible. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light or variable easterly breezes.”
In its Northern Ireland forecast for the next two days, the Met Office states: “A mainly dry day with long bright or sunny spells and becoming very warm or hot.
"Tonight: A dry evening with some sunshine. The rest of the night will remain dry with clear spells ahead of more cloud pushing in from the west by dawn. Very mild. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
"Saturday: Feeling fresher than Friday but still rather warm. Cloud will tend to bubble up through the day and bring the risk of a few thunderstorms later. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”