Costa del Derry: Met Éireann forecasting temperatures to hit 29°C in NW on warmest day of the year

If you fancy a day at the beach today may well be that day with temperatures set to soar to 29°C by this afternoon on what will be the hottest day of the year so far across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feel more like the southern coast of Spain that the north west of Ireland with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and zero chance of any downpours raining on the parade. In fact the north west looks set to have the best of the weather anywhere in Ireland today.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures will reach 29°C by early afternoon on Friday, and remain warm through to this evening and into tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pleasant weather will extend into tomorrow, Saturday, but it won;t be quite as warm with temperatures peaking at 23°C for Derry and similar for Donegal and a bit more cloud around.

Pubs on Waterloo Street during a previous the mini – heatwave. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 049

Alas, all good things must come to an end and at this stage it looks like the rain will be back on Sunday as temperatures fall back to a high of 16°C, so make the most of it while it lasts.

And if you are heading off to the coast of Donegal today just be mindful that the Donegal Rally is on this weekend so some routes may be restricted and drive with caution.

In its forecast for Ulster for today, Met Éireann states: “Warm and sunny with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

"Solar UV Index high on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cars parked along Lisfannon beach during a previous mini – heatwave. Be mindful that the Donegal rally is on this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 046

"Tonight: Mostly dry and clear with some isolated showers possible. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light or variable easterly breezes.”

In its Northern Ireland forecast for the next two days, the Met Office states: “A mainly dry day with long bright or sunny spells and becoming very warm or hot.

"Tonight: A dry evening with some sunshine. The rest of the night will remain dry with clear spells ahead of more cloud pushing in from the west by dawn. Very mild. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

"Saturday: Feeling fresher than Friday but still rather warm. Cloud will tend to bubble up through the day and bring the risk of a few thunderstorms later. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”