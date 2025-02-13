Derry weather: Will it remain cold over the weekend?
Apparently, this is because of the ‘feels like’ temperature and factors like the wind chill and what the Met Office describes as a ‘a brisk southeasterly breeze.’
So, while the temperature in Derry might read as 4° today, Thursday, the Met Office says it really feels like -1°.
That’s set to remain over the next couple of days, but by Wednesday it will feel much warmer than now, with temperatures hitting 10° and a ‘feels like’ temperature of around 7° on Wednesday evening.
Friday, Valentine’s Day, will see some rain throughout the day with temperatures reaching around 5 degrees by 4pm and ‘feels like’ temperatures of -1° in the early morning, rising to 2°. The Met Office predicts a cloudy and cold day with outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Becoming drier from the southwest later on.
The outlook for Saturday until Monday is for a cloudy and sometimes damp few days with spells of rain or drizzle. Remaining rather cloudy and breezy at times.
Saturday’s temperatures will be between 5° and 6° and it will feel around 3°.
Sunday’s temperatures will be similar, but it will feel just very slightly cooler, at around 1° and Monday will be much the same. However, temperatures will rise from Tuesday a high of around 8 degrees and feeling like it’s 4.
Wednesday’s temperatures will reach the dizzy heights of 9° and feel like it’s around 6°.
You can check out the weather at https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/