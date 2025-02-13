Derry weather: Will it remain cold over the weekend?

It has been feeling very cold around Derry and Donegal in recent days, even though the weather apps are stating the temperature is around 5° and 6°.

Apparently, this is because of the ‘feels like’ temperature and factors like the wind chill and what the Met Office describes as a ‘a brisk southeasterly breeze.’

So, while the temperature in Derry might read as 4° today, Thursday, the Met Office says it really feels like -1°.

That’s set to remain over the next couple of days, but by Wednesday it will feel much warmer than now, with temperatures hitting 10° and a ‘feels like’ temperature of around 7° on Wednesday evening.

Wrap up warm this weekend.(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Friday, Valentine’s Day, will see some rain throughout the day with temperatures reaching around 5 degrees by 4pm and ‘feels like’ temperatures of -1° in the early morning, rising to 2°. The Met Office predicts a cloudy and cold day with outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Becoming drier from the southwest later on.

The outlook for Saturday until Monday is for a cloudy and sometimes damp few days with spells of rain or drizzle. Remaining rather cloudy and breezy at times.

Saturday’s temperatures will be between 5° and 6° and it will feel around 3°.

Sunday’s temperatures will be similar, but it will feel just very slightly cooler, at around 1° and Monday will be much the same. However, temperatures will rise from Tuesday a high of around 8 degrees and feeling like it’s 4.

Wednesday’s temperatures will reach the dizzy heights of 9° and feel like it’s around 6°.

You can check out the weather at https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/